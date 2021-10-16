Kyle Kelsey with a souvenir puck after his first game in the BCHL. (Victoria Grizzlies/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge goaltender wins his first game in BCHL

Kelsey begins his junior hockey career with the Victoria Grizzlies

Maple Ridge goaltender Kyle Kelsey played his first game in the BC Hockey League on Wednesday, getting a win with the Victoria Grizzlies.

The rookie made 27 saves to earn his first victory, as the Grizzlies beat the Cowichan Valley Capitals 5-1.

Kelsey, 17, was tabbed as a top prospect when he was drafted by the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League in 2019, taken 107th overall in the bantam draft. This past summer, he signed with the Junior A club.

He comes into his first season as a backup goaltender, as the Grizzlies go with veteran Carter Woodside.

“He has an abundance of talent. He’s willing to work hard and he’s got a great attitude,” said Grizzlies head coach Craig Didmon. “We’re excited to see him develop.”

Kelsey was a Ridge Meadows Rustler, and played his later years of minor hockey with the Burnaby Winter Club.

