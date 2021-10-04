Maple Ridge golfer hitting the links for the Canada West Championships

John Paul Kahlert of Maple Ridge finished third in a Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour event at Hazelmere in June. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge golfer will be teeing off today with the UBC Thunderbirds for the Canada West Golf Championships in Squamish.

John Paul Kahlert, a Thomas Haney Grad, hit the links on Monday, Oct. 4 for the two day tournament.

Eight schools will be participating in the tournament, hosted by the University of British Columbia, including golfers from Victoria, UBC Okanagan, Fraser Valley, Alberta, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Manitoba.

This is the first year of eligibility for the tournament for Kahlert.

Kahlert signed with the Thunderbirds men’s golf program at UBC in December, 2019, where he is studying Applied Science.

His previous wins include the 2019 Canadian Junior Golf Association B.C. Junior Open, a silver at the 2018 BC Summer Games, and a first at the 2018 MJT PGA of BC Odlum Brown Classic.

Kahlert is one of five golfers on the university’s men’s team. The team finished in second place two years ago, 19 strokes behind the University of the Fraser Valley.

This is the 18th season for men’s head coach Chris Macdonald.

The Canada West Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships take place all day Monday Oct. 4 and Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Squamish Valley Golf Club.

