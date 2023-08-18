Elsa Wu won first place in the U15 girls division of the MJT Ford Series in Chilliwack on Aug. 14 to 15. (Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge golfer takes home first place from Chilliwack tournament

Elsa Wu finished the U15 girls division with a score of +2

It was 13-year-old Maple Ridge golfer Elsa Wu who came out on top at the latest B.C. stop of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour.

The MJT Ford Series was held at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club on Aug. 14 and 15, with more than 125 junior golfers battling it out across six divisions.

Wu was one of 13 female golfers who competed in the U15 girls division, but she had no company at the top of the leaderboard throughout the two-day event.

In the first round, Wu got off to a bit of a slow start on the front nine holes, but managed to kick things into gear on the back nine, where she sank back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 to finish the round with a score of +4.

Like most of her competition, Wu came back on the second day and played even better, notching another two birdies along with an eagle on hole 11.

Her final score of +2 put her eight strokes ahead of her closest competitor, safely securing her victory.

“The win feels nice,” said Wu. “I tried to stay very calm, and a highlight was a chip in for eagle.”

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows golfer comes out on top at Surrey tournament

However, that wasn’t the only win of the week for Wu, with her also taking first place in the TaylorMade Long Drive competition, which saw her outdrive the rest of the U15 girls.

The next B.C. event on the junior tour will be the MJT Ford Series at Mayfair Lakes Golf Club, which runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows gets its own disc golf course – for one day

Golf

