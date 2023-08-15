Maple Ridge’s Koray Bozkaya has signed with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL. (Koraybozkaya Instagram/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge hockey player signs with WHL’s Tigers

Medicine Hat Tigers have agreement with defenceman Bozkaya

A Maple Ridge hockey prospect has been signed by a Western Hockey League team.

The Medicine Hat Tigers have announced signing their 2023 WHL Draft Pick Koray Bozkaya to a WHL scholarship and development agreement.

Bozkaya is a highly skilled, puck moving defenceman, who was selected in the third round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, at 53rd overall. The 6’2” defenceman played his U15 season with the Yale Academy Lions in 2022-23, scoring 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 24 games played. In the 2021-22 season with the U15 Yale Varsity squad, he racked up 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) in 26 games.

Tigers director of player personnel Bobby Fox predicts Bozkaya will be a strong addition to the Tiger’s blue line when he finishes his development at the U18 level this coming season.

“Koray is a big, athletic mobile defenceman,” he said. “He likes to join the rush and he can make skilled plays in all three zones.”

The 15-year-old is looking forward to his first chance to compete in the WHL.

“I’m very excited to get started with the Tigers,” he said. “Medicine Hat is a great organization, and I’m proud to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to contributing, growing as a player, and winning championships with the Tigers.”

Bozkaya believes he has the ability to be a two-way defenceman, making plays at both ends of the rink.

“I’m a team player, I’ll do whatever the team needs as a defenceman. I’m also an offensive defenceman and I enjoy contributing to team offence as much as I can. My biggest strength is my skating and speed as I try to utilize that as a two-way defender.”

Koray is expected to be a part of the Tiger’s main camp later this month.

Former Vancouver Canucks Hunter Shinkaruk and Linden Vey were both drafted from the Tigers organization.

maple ridge

