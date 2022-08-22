Maple Ridge horse jumping team takes top spots in Dog Days of Summer event

More than 85 competitors took part

Kaitlyn Harbour with horse Cosmo had top three finishes throughout the weekend in the Open 1.0 category. (Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge team championed in multiple events at the latest hunter jumper show at the Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre.

The Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show had more than 85 competitors from across the Lower Mainland, in addition to Squamish, and the Interior.

Kaitlyn Harbour’s team from Empire Equestrian accumulated many accolades at the event including:

• Geordan Krysak and horse Story Time took the title of Champion in the Cross Rail Hunter division, with Andrea Sylvestri and horse Attie close behind, earning the title of Cross Rail Hunter Reserve Champion, with the second highest points.

• Georgia Dalrymple and horse Athena championed in the Two Foot Hunter division and received third place in the Hunt and Go division, with Sienna Shayler and horse Hemi taking the reserve spot in the Two Foot Hunter division and sixth spot in Hunt and Go.

• Danika Sojka and horse Flower took first place and top ribbons in the Two Foot Hunter and fifth in the Hunt and go.

• Grace Beeley and horse Secret came second in the Accumulator, third in the Empire Medal, and was the Reserve Champion in the .85 Jumpers division.

• Ivory Butler and horse Cruise were Champions in the 1.10 Jumpers and had other top placings.

• Hannah Pringle and horse Maisy were Reserve Champions in the .90 Jumpers division.

• Emily Bettesworth and horse Echo earned top place ribbons int he Cross Rail Hunter and Equitation on the Flat.

• Kate Payne and horse Sugar also earned many top placings in the Trot Rail and Cross Rail divisions.

• And owner and trainer Kaitlyn Harbour with horse Cosmo had top three finishes throughout the weekend in the Open 1.0 category.

READ ALSO: Empire Equestrian team flies high at hunter jumper event

RELATED: Neglected horse finds new home in Maple Ridge

The jumper classes were judged on speed, time, and having no faults, explained Harbour. Hunter classes, she added, were judged on rhythm, style, and position of the rider.

“We have been training year round preparing for our competition season,” said Harbour about the team’s great results.

The team is gearing up for competitions in September at both the Maple Ridge Equi-Centre and Thunderbird Show Park in Langley. Next for the team is the September Fall Day Classic Hunter Jumper Show that runs from Sept. 1-4 in Maple Ridge.

maple ridge