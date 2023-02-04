Maple Ridge hosting U11 field lacrosse provincials this weekend

Burrards have three teams in action, gold medal games scheduled for Sunday

The U11 field lacrosse provincials are being played in Maple Ridge this weekend, with gold medal games scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Telosky Stadium. (Dennis Windsor/Special to the News)

Some of the the best young lacrosse players in the province are in action this weekend in Maple Ridge, as the 2023 U-11 BCLA Field Lacrosse Provincial Tournament is being played.

Hosted by the Ridge Meadows Minor Lacrosse Association, the event kicked off on Thursday night, and two host Burrards teams started the tourney. One got a 6-1 win over the Coquitlam Adanacs, and the other a 6-3 win over the Port Coquitlam Saints.

The 7:00PM game scores are in for the 2023 BCLA U11 White Field Lacrosse Provincial Tournament. View U11 White Field Lacrosse Provincial Tournament Game Scores here: https://t.co/aQA0i4p3v1 pic.twitter.com/z6UPmuHzqI — BCLacrosse (@BCLacrosse) February 3, 2023

READ ALSO: Hockey team of preteen Ukrainian refugees arrives in Quebec City for tournament

There are 17 teams competing across three divisions, and the games are being played at Telosky Stadium and the Arthur Peake/Golden Ears Elementary. There are three Ridge Meadows teams entered – two are in the same Blue division, and one in the White.

Should they make it to the gold medal game in their respective divisions, the Burrards would play on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Golden Ears for Blue, and/or 4:30 p.m. at Telosky for White.

Lacrosse fans can follow the results and schedule at the BC Lacrosse Association Facebook Page.