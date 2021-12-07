Maple Ridge hosts Christmas ball hockey tournament

Youth and adult divisions for event at Leisure Centre

City Hall is promoting a ball hockey tournament as part of its Glow Maple Ridge celebrations. (Special to The News)

The City of Maple Ridge is hosting a ball hockey tournament as part of Glow Maple Ridge celebrations.

The action takes place on Dec. 19 from 2-8 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. The event will feature both youth (18 and under) and adult division (19 plus) for mini games – three-on-three plus a goalie).

Registration is required email dspeers@mapleridge.ca. People can register as individuals, or assemble their own teams of six players plus a goaltender. Space is limited.

Proof of vaccination will be required for every 12 and over.12Y+

Players will need to bring their own stick – plastic preferred, but wood accepted.

For more about Glow Maple Ridge celebrations, which include music in the bandstand, movies at The ACT, theatre and more, see the city web page at mapleridge.ca

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks fire head coach Travis Green, GM Jim Benning