Maple Ridge Junior Bs beat tough Sockeyes Thursday

Lukas Ravenstein scored twice and was awarded the game’s hard hat, while the champ of the game in Richmond was affiliate player Nathan Prodanuk from the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds. (Flames/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are coming off their fourth straight win on Thursday night, as they get set to host the Grandview Steelers on Friday night, Nov. 4.

The Maple Ridge Junior B squad beat the Richmond Sockeyes 4-2 at Minoru Arena, thanks to a two-goal effort by Lukas Ravenstein who was the first star of the game.

Hey hockey fans!! Come out and support the Ridge Meadows Flames as they take on the Grandview Steelers tonight AND our very own Ridge Meadows U7 C1 team who will be playing a mini game at intermission! Game time is 7:30pm at Cam Neely. pic.twitter.com/IannTqsow9 — Ridge Meadows Hockey (@RustlersHockey) November 4, 2022

It was a clash of two of the top teams in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. The Sockeyes are on top of the Tom Shaw Conference with a record of 14-3-1-1, while the Flames are now on top of the Harold Brittain Conference with a 12-3 record.

David Stepputat had a goal and an assist, while Markus Jack also scored, and goaltender Cam Connolly made 31 saves on 33 shots.

Friday’s opponents, the Steelers, have gone a respectable 7-6-1-1 so far this season. Tonight’s game is at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

• Flames GM Derek Bedard has been named operations manager for the inaugural Team PJHL at the upcoming BCHC Prospects Game against the KIJHL top prospects, to be played on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at the Sardis Sports Complex in Chilliwack.

