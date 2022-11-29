Cam Connolly got a shutout in net for the Flames against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday. (Ryan Boese/Special to The News)

Cam Connolly got a shutout in net for the Flames against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday. (Ryan Boese/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Junior Bs get shutout win in Abbotsford

Flames back in action on Friday night against Surrey

The Ridge Meadows Flames got a 4-0 shutout against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday, but had lost a meeting with the Richmond Sockeyes 5-3 the night before.

In Abbotsford, Theo Kochan continued his outstanding rookie campaign with two goals and an assist, while Cam Connolly got the shutout in goal, with 34 saves. Zack Lagrange had a goal and an assist, while Cohen Muc also scored.

The game was 1-0 into the third. Then the Flames were given their first three power plays of the game, and scored on all three.

Against Richmond, Cohen Muc and Jack Foster both had a goal an an assist, while captain Jordan Kujala also scored.

It was a close game, with the score knotted at 3-3 after the first period. It stayed that way until the third period, when Richmond got the game winner and an empty netter, as the Flames pulled their goaltender and tried to tie it up.

The weekend action drops the flames to fourth place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, with a record of 18-6.

READ ALSO: Shorthanded Vancouver Giants score to down Portland Winterhawks

The Flames will look to get back on a roll, as they host the Surrey Knights (5-19-1-0) on Dec. 2 at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m., and the next night take on the Whalers (11-9-0-1) in White Rock.

READ ALSO: Canada beats Australia to claim its first Davis Cup tennis championship

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna
Next story
Ovechkin scores 2, makes history as Capitals down Vancouver Canucks 5-1

Just Posted

A stretch in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, after snow blankets the region. (@KishtotheL/Twitter)
B.C. STORM: Gridlock traffic, stuck vehicles wreak havoc across Lower Mainland

Aydin Coban is shown in this handout photo from the time of his arrest by Dutch police, entered into an exhibit at his trial in British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-DUTCH POLICE **MANDATORY CREDIT**
Dutch man who harassed Amanda Todd returned to the Netherlands

Fire performers were part of the 4th annual GLOW Maple Ridge event on Nov. 26, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Fire and rain at GLOW Maple Ridge launch event

Cam Connolly got a shutout in net for the Flames against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday. (Ryan Boese/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Junior Bs get shutout win in Abbotsford