Maple Ridge Junior Bs get shutout win in Abbotsford

Cam Connolly got a shutout in net for the Flames against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday. (Ryan Boese/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames got a 4-0 shutout against the Abbotsford Pilots on Saturday, but had lost a meeting with the Richmond Sockeyes 5-3 the night before.

In Abbotsford, Theo Kochan continued his outstanding rookie campaign with two goals and an assist, while Cam Connolly got the shutout in goal, with 34 saves. Zack Lagrange had a goal and an assist, while Cohen Muc also scored.

The game was 1-0 into the third. Then the Flames were given their first three power plays of the game, and scored on all three.

Against Richmond, Cohen Muc and Jack Foster both had a goal an an assist, while captain Jordan Kujala also scored.

It was a close game, with the score knotted at 3-3 after the first period. It stayed that way until the third period, when Richmond got the game winner and an empty netter, as the Flames pulled their goaltender and tried to tie it up.

The weekend action drops the flames to fourth place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, with a record of 18-6.

Congratulations to our Flames crew that participated in the inaugural @thebchc Top Prospects Game on team @ThePJHL ! We are proud of the work done by Brandon, Cohen, Zack, Lukas, Theo, and Derek in representing our organization at this event!

The Flames will look to get back on a roll, as they host the Surrey Knights (5-19-1-0) on Dec. 2 at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m., and the next night take on the Whalers (11-9-0-1) in White Rock.

