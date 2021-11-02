Flames defenceman Sam Rose looks for a play from the point. Rose is off to a great start to the season, with 14 points in 13 games. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Maple Ridge Junior Bs lose in overtime

Flames trade with Port Moody for veteran defenceman

The Ridge Meadows Flames suffered a 5-4 overtime loss at Cam Neely Arena on Friday night at the hands of the Aldergrove Kodiaks.

The Flames jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first period, but Aldergrove cashed in on two power plays early in the second, and then rode that momentum to a 4-2 lead.

Red hot Ryan Denney tied the game in the third period to salvage a point in the Pacific Junior Hockey League standings. He also had an assist, and the other Flames scorers were Jack Foster, Craig Schouten and Cohen Muc.

With a single point from the game, the Flames are still tied for first place in the Harold Brittain Conference with a record of 12-3-1-0 with one overtime loss.

The Langley Trappers have gone 12-3-0-1 with a shootout loss, so both teams have 25 points after 16 games.

The Flames also announced another trade on Monday.

The Flames acquired Port Moody Panthers defenceman Nicholas Yu. The blueliner has eight points in 15 games this year, and 49 points through 84 games in his career. The 20-year-old is a resident of Port Coquitlam

The Flames sent the Panthers back forward Derek Leroux, a 17-year-old from Coquitlam who had five points in 11 games this year.

On Saturday the teams announced that the Panthers acquired defenceman Nathan Thrift from the Flames for future considerations.

The Flames will take on the Kodiaks again on Wednesday night in Aldergrove. The Flames next home game will be on Friday when they face the Chilliwack Jets on home ice, at Cam Neely Arena at 7:30 p.m.

