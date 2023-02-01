Maple Ridge Junior Bs win and lose in weekend action

Flames are back in action on Wednesday night at Cam Neely Arena

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring with two goals and two assists. (The New files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action at Cam Neely Arena on Wednesday night, Feb. 1, hosting the Port Moody Panthers.

On Friday night, the Flames beat the North Vancouver Wolf Pack 4-3, and then Sunday they lost 4-3 to the Mission City Outlaws.

Against North Van it was Jack Foster sparking the offence – he was in on every goal, and finished the night with four points on two goals and two assists. That capped a nine-game points streak that saw Foster put up 16 points.

Rookie sniper Theo Kochan also had a goal and three assists, and team captain Jordan Kujala had a goal and an assist. The Flames power play went three-for-four in the game.

Forward Colton Tiviotdale scored his second and third goals of the season against Mission, and Zack Lagrange also scored. Adam Konowalchuk had a pair of assists.

A Maple Ridge kid also got the game winner, but Cole Moffat scored late for Mission.

The Flames now have a record of 29-11-2-1, and are in third place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League standings. They have just five games left in the regular season, which ends on Feb. 10.

The Flames host the Delta Ice Hawks (30-12) on Friday night. Delta is second in the Tom Shaw Conference, and are the highest scoring team in the league, while also allowing the fewest goals. The puck drops both nights at 7:30 p.m.