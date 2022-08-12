Maple Ridge junior hockey player traded in cash deal

Kenyon Nyman will start new season with Timmins Rock in the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League

Kenyon Nyman played with the Ridge Meadows Jr. B Flames before moving to the Superior International Jr. Hockey League. (SIJHL/The News)

A former Superior International Jr. Hockey League champion from Maple Ridge has been traded to the Timmins Rock of the Northern Ontario Jr. Hockey League.

Kenyon Nyman, 20, gained quite the reputation as a consistent point producer with his former team, the Red Lake Miners.

In 37 games during the 2021-22 regular season, Nyman put up four goals and 32 assists.

He also tallied up another goal and five assists during the playoffs, which led to the Miners clinching the SIJHL championship in a 4-2 series win over Kam River Fighting Walleye.

Nyman’s father, David Nyman, is happy about the trade and hope it leads to even more opportunities for the family.

“The Timmins coach, Brandon Perry, has seen some video of Kenyan’s younger brother, Tenzin, and likes he sees,” he said. “So Tenzin will be making the 40-hour drive out to Timmins with his brother to try and brack the Junior A club lineup.”

Nyman was acquired in a cash trade and will suit up with his new team for the home opener against the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners on Sept. 9.

