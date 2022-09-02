Cassidy MacPherson has been competitively kayaking for over 5 years. (The News)

Maple Ridge kayaker brings home five medals in August

Cassidy MacPherson finished in podium positions at National Championships and Summer Games

While Maple Ridge is already known for its great kayaking opportunitis, local resident Cassidy MacPherson is trying to prove that Ridge Meadows has what it takes to competively kayak on the world stage.

MacPherson, 19, recently competed alongside her partner Abigail Donaldson at the Niagra 2022 Canada Summer Games as well as the Canoe Kayak Canada Sprint National Championships.

At the Canada Summer Games, which were held from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21, MacPherson managed to get a silver medal in both the K-1 1000m Female and K-1 5000m Female contests. She then teamed up with Donaldson to take home a bronze medal in the K-2 1000m Female contest as well.

A couple of days later, she flew out to Quebec where the National Championships ran from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27. MacPherson continued to shine in Nationals, winning another two bronze medals with Donaldson in the Femmes Junior Women K-2 500m and 1000m events.

From here, MacPherson is continuing her training at the Ridge Canoe & Kayak Club and setting her sights on the 2024 Olympics, which are to be held in Paris.

