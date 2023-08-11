Reese Morgan will be one of five Maple Ridge racers competing at the Western Grands QMA from Aug. 15 to 20 in Aldergrove. (Jeff Morgan/Special to The News)

Reese Morgan will be one of five Maple Ridge racers competing at the Western Grands QMA from Aug. 15 to 20 in Aldergrove. (Jeff Morgan/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge kids compete at ‘Super Bowl of quarter midget racing’

The Western Grands QMA will take place in Aldergrove from Aug. 15 to 20

Several Maple Ridge racers are hard at work preparing for what one Maple Ridge resident refers to as the Super Bowl of quarter midget racing.

Jeff Morgan is the father of Reese Morgan, 5, who will be one of many local racers competing in next week’s Western Grands QMA, which will include more than 300 racers from across Canada and the United States.

“Reese is excited to compete, but being five, I’m not 100 per cent sure he realizes how big this event will be,” said Jeff.

As his father and co-coach (along with Reese’s mother Ashley Morgan), Jeff is excited for Reese to hit the track for the first time in a Western Grands QMA event.

Reese has more than four months of racing competitions under his belt, but the new level of competition will bring new challenges for the young racer.

“Reese started his novice training in March this year and started competing in April this year,” said Jeff.

According to Jeff, five other Maple Ridge racers will also be competing at Western Grands QMA, including Kara Moon, Charlie Wood, Drysen Wood, Tristen Pozsonyi, and Roland Meilleur.

The Western Grands QMA is hosted by the Langley Quarter Midget Association and will take place at 26965 8 Ave., Aldergrove from Aug. 15 to 20.

