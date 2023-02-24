Maple Ridge lacrosse player receives American accolades

Candace McDole signed a scholarship agreement in 2017 to attend Edinboro University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, flanked by Samuel Robertson Technical athletic director Lesley McPherson and principal Dennis Dickson. (The News files)

A Maple Ridge lacrosse player has received recognition from an American athletic association for her performance as a senior goaltender for Concordia St. Paul.

For the second time in her career, Maple Ridge native Candace McDole was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athlete Conference, GLIAC, Defensive Player of the Week.

According to a post by the athletic conference, McDole had a strong performance with 11 saves, after facing 35 shots, during a game against Rockhurst University – only allowing 10 goals. Although her team lost, she recorded a .524 save average.

In addition, the athletic association noted, she also added a pair of ground balls and had two caused turnovers as a defensive player.

And, after playing in two of Concordia St. Paul’s three games, she holds a .440 season save percentage with 22 saves during both games and recording 11 ground balls and three caused turnovers.

McDole is a graduate of Samuel Robertson Technical and also played varsity field hockey and basketball with the Titans.

She played lacrosse with the Ridge Meadows Burrards and was part of the Team BC Lacrosse program.

From high school she received a four year lacrosse scholarship to attend Edinboro University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she set a new school record for saves in a game win 2018 with 22 saves.

Lacrossemaple ridge