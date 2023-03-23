Opening day at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club is coming up on April 2. (The News files)

Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club invites new members

Opening event is April 2, followed by open houses to try the game

The Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club is offering two open houses so potential new members can try the sport,

Sunday, April 2 is opening day at the club, and that will be followed by two open houses where people can learn the game.

The first open house will happen on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.People are invited to come out and try rolling bowls, to see if they would like to continue with some lessons and eventually join the club.

Ray Wakeman, the club’s head coach, will give newcomers an introduction to the game. Allow an hour to experience the sport, and wear flat-soled footwear without heels.

Those who enjoy the experience can sign up for five lessons at a cost of $25. Should they choose to become a club member, this expense will be credited to their first-year membership. Annual membership this year costs $160.

The second open house will be two weeks later, on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lawn bowling is designed as a fun and challenging sport that can be likened to curling on grass, because the bowls are biased to roll in an arc towards the jack.

With the season about to begin, the club said it is the perfect time to join.

Sunday will see opening festivities starting at noon. The festivities include singing of the national anthem, a piper with a parade around the bowling green, a couple of games and a potluck dinner. Players will be dressed in the traditional white or club colours.

Anyone interested can email Ray at rwakeman@shaw.ca

The club website is www.mapleridgelbca.com

