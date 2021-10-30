Maple Ridge Major Leaguer up for another Gold Glove

Tyler O’Neill is also in consideration for a Silver Slugger

Tyler O’Neill has been nominated for Golden Glove and Silver Slugger awards this year. (Taka Yanagimoto/St. Louis Cardinals)

Tyler O’Neill has been best known for his bat, but his defence has him again nominated for a Gold Glove Award.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger from Maple Ridge runs down balls like a terrier in left field. He is again nominated for the award, along with David Peralta of the Arizona Diamondbacks and A.J. Pollock of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It is awarded annually to the best defensive player at every position in the American League and National League.

This season, O’Neill led the national league in defensive runs saved, which is a measure that takes into account errors, range, outfield arm and other factors. He is the reigning Gold Glove Award winner at this position. Peralta won the award in 2019, and Pollock is also a past winner.

HOW?! O'Neill makes an incredible sliding catch in left! 👀 TV: Bally Sports Midwest

App: Bally Sports app#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/48Fdk4aNQs — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) June 5, 2021

The winners of the Gold Glove Awards will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

O’Neill has also been nominated for a Silver Slugger award in the outfield, which recognizes the best offensive performers in each position in both leagues.

In his breakout season, the 26-year-old Garibaldi secondary grad hit .286 with 34 home runs, 80 RBI, 89 runs scored and 15 stolen bases. He missed time with injury, and played 138 out of 162 games.

The Silver Slugger award winners will be announced on Nov. 11., at 3 p.m. on the MLB Network.

