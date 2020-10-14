Mike Huber will be running his first Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Oct. 17. (Mike Huber/Special to The News)

Mike Huber will be running his first Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Oct. 17. (Mike Huber/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge man running for Canada in world ultra championships

Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships will be run by Team Canada outside Kelowna

An ultra-marathoner from Maple Ridge will be representing Team Canada in the upcoming Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships.

Mike Huber received an early morning call a few weeks back from the Canadian race director telling him he was being considered for the team, and asking him if he would be interested.

The 46-year-old, who wouldn’t describe himself as a racer, had been upping his game for the past couple of years, putting more kilometres under his belt through time trials and races.

“I don’t really enjoy the race as much as the run itself,” said Huber, who has only been back running for a little over three years after a hiatus since college.

“But I needed to put myself out there,” he explained.

Huber ran cross country in high school and college, but after life took over. He didn’t get the bug again until 2017 when he went to watch his former college room mate run the Vancouver Marathon.

“I’ll run a marathon,” he said that day. Four months later he completed his first one and has been running around 100 kilometres, six days of the week, since then.

In the last two years he has run six or seven road-race marathons. However, his trail experience was very limited.

“I’ve only done two 100 mile races in trail,” said the local realtor.

In March, he ran one of his very few ultra-endurance trail races in Washington State, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and placed first overall men’s in the Chuckanut 50 kilometre trail run.

An ultramarathon is any footrace longer than a marathon distance of 42 kilometres, according to TrainingPeaks, a company that offers guides for training to run an ultramarathon.

There are distance-based ultra’s that can vary from 50 kilometres to 160 kilometres or more. Then there are timed ultra’s. Ultra’s can be run on singletrack, dirt roads, pavement or a combination of the three.

In April Huber ran for 25 hours in his Thornhill neighbourhood with only about 15 minute breaks in between laps during the first annual Quarantine Backyard Ultra. He ran a total of 170 kilometres in 6.7 kilometre loops as he competed against 2,400 runners from 64 countries. The winner of that race, a man from Virginia, ran for 63 straight hours.

Huber has also completed four 100 kilometre runs in the last year. Most recently he placed third overall in a 12-hour time trial in the Personal Peak Summer Race Series.

However, Huber is humble in his accomplishments.

Team captain, Dave Proctor, who hails from Alberta, is a former two time world record holder in the 100 mile race, said Huber, who considers him Canada’s top ultra athlete.

And some of the people Huber will be running with have been competing in the world ultra for more than a decade.

The person who won the event last year, when there were no teams, was American Maggie Guterl who ran for 60 hours, covering a distance of 402 kilometres.

This will be the first time in the history of the world backyard ultra championships that it will be a team event. So instead of individuals racing to beat their own times, every competitor will be accumulating points for their team every lap they do.

“You have to have the right group of people who are not going to take away or create negative energy for the top runners to have success,” explained Huber.

“It truly is a dynamic of personalities coming together to work as one unit,” he said of the Canadian team.

Each team will have 15 competitors and a crew of about the same size. Every racer around the world will start off at the exact same time. They are given one hour to run a 6.7 kilometre loop. If a racer finishes before the hour is up they will get that time to rest, get hydrated and change wet clothes before the next loop. If you don’t ring the bell and start the lap at the top of the hour, you are disqualified. Runners are also disqualified if they finish the loop beyond the hour given to them to complete it.

Around 30 teams from around the world will be competing.

This year the team that runs the most combined hours will become the world championship team.

Huber believes the team that will do the best will be the one that has the camaraderie and support of each other.

“Because you are not trying to race your team mates in this race,’ said Huber.

“Although you want to have a great race, you want them (your team mates) to continue to go if they can and drag them out for another loop,” he said, adding he would not be surprised to see someone from Team Canada potentially get into the 60 or 70 hour range.

“There’s a huge potential, they have the ability,” he said. The top two records are 68 and 69 hours for this particular race.

Huber will be happy if he is able to hold out into the 30 hour range.

“I truly believe in the shape that I’m in right now and the miles I put on over the summer, I feel like I am mentally strong and I could go further,” he said.

For this race he has made the mental decision that nothing will stop him from running unless he times out.

“Meaning I just physically don’t have the strength to run it in an hour anymore, and then I know I’ve left everything on the table,” said Huber, who hopes one day he will successfully complete a 200 mile race, even though he knows very few people in the world have accomplished this.

And when he does time out, he is determined to use every last ounce of energy to help his team however he can – whether it’s crewing, helping with supplies, or putting lights on the course.

Big’s Backyard Ultra Championships start at 5 a.m. on Oct. 17.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgerunning

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A record-setting four touchdowns in one game by B.C. football star Chase Claypool

Just Posted

Simon Gibson, BC Liberal candidate for Abbotsford-Mission (left), and Chelsa Meadus, candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission. Black Press files.
BC Liberals promise upgrades to Mission’s hospital, Highway 7 and new high school

Liberal’s Rebuild B.C. plan earmarks $8 billion over 3 years for infrastructure projects

Council approved the introduction of a patio winterization program for city patios. (Black Press Media/files)
Maple Ridge patios allowed to remain open for the winter

Must be winterized including covers, lighting and space heating

Mike Huber will be running his first Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships on Oct. 17. (Mike Huber/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man running for Canada in world ultra championships

Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra World Championships will be run by Team Canada outside Kelowna

Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries served 550 turkey dinners to-go on Monday. (Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries/Special to The News)
Hundreds thankful for a Thanksgiving meal in Maple Ridge

Salvation Army served to-go meals from parking lot of Maple Ridge Baptist Church

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows gift card give-away contest aims to support local businesses amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows contest)
$5,000 worth of gift cards to more than 60 Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows businesses to be won

Campaign aims to support local business

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

A subject receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine by Moderna for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ted S. Warren
Canadians divided over mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, priority inoculations

Only 39 per cent of respondents said getting a vaccine should be mandatory

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

Halloween. (pxhere.com)
COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

Most Read