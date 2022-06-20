Maple Ridge NCAA soccer player brings her talents to SFU

Muzzolini will be playing closer to home, after season with Georgia

Maple Ridge’s Isabella Muzzolini (10), seen here playing with Georgia during an NCAA match, has joined SFU. (Mackenzie Miles/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge college soccer star is bringing her talents from the NCAA closer to home.

Simon Fraser University has announced “a massive signing” in Isabella Muzzolini.

A forward and midfielder, Muzzolini played for Canada at the youth level, and is transferring to SFU after a season with the NCAA Division I Georgia Bulldogs of the Southeastern Conference.

“Bella is a competitive player with great qualities on and off the ball,” said SFU head coach Annie Hamel. “Her movement to create space, passing range and creativity in the final third will help our team get on the score sheet. Goals have been an issue in the last two seasons and we think Isabella helps us greatly in creating goal-scoring opportunities.”

Muzzolini played 18 games for Georgia during the 2021 season, starting 13. She helped the Bulldogs finish the campaign with a record of 11-5-3. She now has has three years of eligibility remaining to play for SFU.

“Bella is a massive signing for us,” said Hamel. “She is a well-known player in our community and someone with a lot of experience on the field. Getting her to SFU demonstrates that we have ambitious goals for the program and she is an important player in our reloading process. I have no doubt that because of her others will come, that’s what she means to SFU women’s soccer.”

Muzzolini developed her game as part of Canada Soccer’s Women’s Excel Program, the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy, and the Coquitlam Metro-Ford Soccer Club.

She played for Canada at the 2018 CONCACAF Girls’ Under-15 Championship in Bradenton, Florida, where the team placed fifth. That same year, Muzzolini was selected to Canada’s wide roster for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

In 2019, Muzzolini attended three different Canada Under-17 national team camps. However, the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was cancelled because of COVID.

She joined the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy in 2017 after starring for Coquitlam Metro-Ford. Muzzolini captained the Whitecaps’ U-18 squad during the 2020-21 season.

“I chose SFU because I felt that the university was the best environment for me to succeed both in the classroom and on the soccer field,” said Muzzolini, a graduate of Burnaby Central Secondary School.

“I am really looking forward to be able to continue my athletics and academic career close to home. The team and staff have been very welcoming and I am excited to start my journey at SFU.”

Muzzolini made the Honour Roll and Principal’s List every year in high school, and eventually wants to become a lawyer.

Her season will begin with exhibition matches in August. Muzzolini is playing this summer for the TSS Rovers of League1 BC.