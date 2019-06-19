Canada’s Larissa Franklin makes contact during an at-bat against Philippines during an early-round Canada Cup game last season. (files)

Maple Ridge outfielder back with Canada for Pan Am Games

Larissa Franklin one of four OFs on national women’s softball team.

  • Jun. 19, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • Sports

Larissa Franklin of Maple Ridge has been selected for the Canadian women’s softball team that will compete at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Softball Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the roster on Wednesday.

Franklin, 25, is an outfielder, one of four on the team.

She first played for Canada in 2011 at the Junior World Championships, on a team that finished fifth.

Her first action with the senior team was in 2013 in the World Cup of Softball and the Pan American championships.

At the 2014 World Championships, Franklin had the second-best batting average (.409) on Team Canada.

She also played in the NCAA with Indiana-Purdue University Fort Wayne and set a new school record in stolen bases with 71 and hits with 207 before transferring to Western Kentucky University.

Women’s softball at Lima 2019 will start Aug. 4 and take place on days 10 to 15 of the Games in Lima, Peru.

Softball at Lima 2019 has no direct impact on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but is a tune-up in preparation for the WBSC.

The WBSC Americas Softball Qualifier is scheduled to take place from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1 in Surrey.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge player makes Team Canada for softball.

The Canadian women’s softball team won gold at the Toronto 2015 Pan American Games and has a pair of bronze medals at the 2016 and 2018 WBSC World Championships.

The team is currently competing as the Canadian Wild of Southern Illinois in the National Pro Fastpitch (NPF) League.

Lima 2019, which will run from July 26 to Aug. 11, will bring together approximately 6,700 athletes from 41 nations of the Americas and feature 62 disciplines in 39 sports.

It will be the largest sporting event ever held in Peru.

READ ALSO: Softball stars going for catching record.

Prior to being named to Team Canada, all nominations are subject to approval by the COC’s Team Selection Committee following its receipt of nominations by all National Sport Federations in late June 2019.

 


newsroom@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Burrards lose in Victoria

Just Posted

Third fire along rail tracks in Pitt Meadows

Fire chief warns vegetation is dry and combustible

UPDATE: Police incident at west Maple Ridge mall

Save-On-Foods closed due to threat, police say

LETTER: The good and bad at Ridge Meadows Hospital

‘I drove to the hospital and paid $6.50 for parking.’

Maple Ridge outfielder back with Canada for Pan Am Games

Larissa Franklin one of four OFs on national women’s softball team.

Kanaka Open Mic celebrating 10 years in Maple Ridge

The 10th anniversary celebration will be taking place June 19

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

Men caught with illegal gun near Burnaby elementary school

They were sitting in a parked car near Cameron Elementary

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Pair of B.C. cities crack Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

Data from the website reveals Abbotsford and Kelowna hottest spots for cheaters

Life’s work of talented B.C. sculptor leads to leukemia

Former Salmon Arm resident warns of dangers of chemical contact

Billboard posted along B.C.’s Highway of Tears to remember missing and murdered Indigenous women

Billboards featuring Indigenous artwork to be placed in Surrey, Kamloops and near Prince George

Canada’s first dementia village close to opening

Langley project to provide home-like surroundings for between $83,400 and $93,600 a year

Unexpected snow blankets the Okanagan Connector

As of 6:50 a.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

Most Read