Maple Ridge paddler competes at Olympics

Malfesi misses two-man kayak A final by less than a second

Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais of Canada train during a canoe sprint training session at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man/Special to the News)

Maple Ridge’s Brian Malfesi competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The member of the Maple Ridge Canoe and Kayak Club, based at Whonnock Lake, raced in the men’s doubles 1,000m kayak event. He and partner Vincent Jourdenais of Quebec missed out on the A finals by less than a second. They will be racing in the B final.

“Every crew here is the best in the world and we know we are right in it and we will take that into the B final and aim to win it,” Malfesi said after the race.

This is the first time women’s canoe spring races are taking place at an Olympic Games, and Canadians Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent Lapointe won both of their heats to advance to the semi-finals.

