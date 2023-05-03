Maple Ridge personal trainer wins first place in 3 categories at B.C. bodybuilding contest

Brianna Campardo competed in the bikini section of the 2023 Vancouver Island Showdown Pro/Am

Brianna Campardo (left) won first overall in the bikini section of the 2023 Vancouver Island Showdown Pro/Am on April 23. (Canadian Physique Alliance/Special to The News)

A Maple Ridge personal trainer has made quite the splash in her first bodybuilding competition, winning first place in three different categories.

Brianna Campardo entered her first competition on April 23 as part of the 2023 Vancouver Island Showdown Pro/Am in Victoria.

This Canadian Physique Alliance contest featured male and female bodybuilders putting their bodies on display in a variety of categories from wellness to bodybuilding.

Campardo entered into the bikini section of the competition, where she took first place in three categories – true novice, class c, and overall winner.

“I have never felt so powerful and confident in my life,” said Campardo.

“To win these competitions you need the full package, a bikini and heels, an even tan, well-done makeup and hair, and a well-rounded physique with the main focus being strong glutes and shoulders. You need to bring a package to the stage that stands out in comparison to other packages.”

She explained that she was put up against seven other first-time bikini competitors in the true novice category, and six others in the class c category, which was for women between 5’5” and 5’6” tall.

By winning the class c category, Campardo qualified for the overall winner category, where she once again walked away with a first-place finish.

For me, it was not just about winning,” she said. “It meant all the hard work paid off and there is no better feeling than succeeding at something you work exceptionally hard for.”

Now that her first competition has been such a success, Campardo already has plans to work towards something even bigger – getting her International Federation of BodyBuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Pro Card.

“My plan is to compete to get my Pro Card first at the Toronto Pro SuperShow in June and then the Vancouver Pro Show this upcoming July,” she said.

Once Campardo has her Pro Card, she will be able to compete in higher-calibre competitions and gain better sponsorship opportunities.

But for now, her next challenge will be the Toronto International Pro Qualifier, which happens on Saturday, June 3.

