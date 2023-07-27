Ryan Tougas will race for Canada at the upcoming event informally dubbed the Super Worlds. (Ryan Tougas Instagram/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows cyclists to race in ‘Super Worlds’

Local athletes among 130 in Canadian delegation to Scotland

Two world class Ridge Meadows athletes will be part of huge delegation of 130 Canadian cyclists who are headed for the ‘Super Worlds.’

That massive cycling event is coming up in Scotland on Aug. 3-13, and will combine multiple world championships at one time and location, with 13 different disciplines awarding titles. The only events missing will be cyclo-cross and gravel, in the biggest cycling event ever.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist claims third-best Canadian performance at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster will compete in elite women’s road race event, while Ryan Tougas will race in the elite mens BMX Racing.

Coles-Lyster was Canadda’s first-ever junior world champion in track cycling in 2017, and has since raced to numerous medal finishes in international competition.

Coles-Lyster is also devoted to yoga, and has been known to take a photo of herself doing a pose in front of a landmark as she travels for competition, so she can add a Glasgow landmark.

Tougas is a Canadian champion who also competes internationally. He and brother Alex finished first and second at the Canadian championships in the summer of 2021.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows brothers top the podium at BMX championships

