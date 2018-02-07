Maple Ridge player wins scholarship at Pacific Coast scholarship tournament

Richards is an assistant captain with the Rustlers. (Contributed)

Damian Richards of Maple Ridge was one of three local players who were on the winning team at the 41st annual Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association midget A scholarship tournament.

He also won a scholarship. The amount is not yet known.

Richards (midget A1), Jamie Dimitrijevic (midget A1) and Tanner Eaton (midget A2), all with the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association, played for the Fraser Valley Oilers, one of four Lower Mainland teams in the tournament.

The organizing committee says the competition is held each year to showcase the midget A division players who have demonstrated excellence in hockey skills, sportsmanship and scholastic achievement.

“As representatives of their associations, these players epitomize the best qualities of the game of hockey.”

Players were nominated by their club teams, then went through a series of tryouts, from which they were selected to compete.

Players must have attained a minimum C-plus grade average in the most recent reporting period to be eligible to play.

Richards, who attends Westview secondary, could only play in two of the four games with the Oilers, but recorded eight goals and four assists.

He leads the Ridge Meadows Rustlers in scoring with 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 40 games so far in the A1 season.

Off the ice, Richards played for the Team B.C. Thunder, which won a bronze medal at the under-17 junior national ball hockey championships. in Kitchener-Waterloo, Ont. this past summer.