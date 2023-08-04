Kamryn Howlett (centre) will be competing as part of the U18 BC Bears girls rugby team at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (Thunder Indigenous Rugby/Special to The News)

Kamryn Howlett (centre) will be competing as part of the U18 BC Bears girls rugby team at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (Thunder Indigenous Rugby/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Oliver Lenahan and Kamryn Howlett will play for BC Bears at Aug. 4 to 6 tournament

Several local rugby players have travelled into Alberta to help represent their province in the 2023 Western Canadian Championships, which kicked off today.

Four BC Bears teams were sent to the competition, including squads in the U16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys, and U18 girls divisions.

Throughout the next few days, they will have to go up against Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Atlantic, and American teams for a chance to be crowned the winners of the championship tournament.

READ ALSO: Vancouver makes cut in slimmed-down World Rugby sevens competition

A couple of Maple Ridge players are a part of the U16 and U18 B.C. teams and will be playing their opening matches today.

Oliver Lenahan currently plays for Langley RFC, but is a Maple Ridge kid, and is also a member of the U16 boys BC Bears roster.

On the female side, Kamryn Howlett of Maple Ridge will be playing alongside 22 other girls, including several of her Abbotsford RFC teammates, as part of the U18 BC Bears team.

The round-robin matches will be played until Saturday afternoon, with the playoffs happening for all four divisions on Sunday.

Matches can be seen live on the Rugby Alberta YouTube channel.

READ ALSO: Friends and family package gets positive review from Canadians at World Cup

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgerugby

 

The U18 BC Bears girls rugby team will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)

The U18 BC Bears girls rugby team will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Bombed in Winnipeg, the Lions will be back to roar again

Just Posted

The U16 and U18 BC Bears rugby teams will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Both home sales and listings fell in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 2023 to July 2023. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July

Zahara, also known as Bulelwa Mkutukana, a singer, songwriter from South Africa, will be performing Afro-soul at this years Tropical Vibes Music Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Award winning South African afro-soul singer performing at Maple Ridge music fest

The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home bronze from U17 lacrosse provincials