Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Oliver Lenahan and Kamryn Howlett will play for BC Bears at Aug. 4 to 6 tournament

Kamryn Howlett (centre) will be competing as part of the U18 BC Bears girls rugby team at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (Thunder Indigenous Rugby/Special to The News)

Several local rugby players have travelled into Alberta to help represent their province in the 2023 Western Canadian Championships, which kicked off today.

Four BC Bears teams were sent to the competition, including squads in the U16 boys, U16 girls, U18 boys, and U18 girls divisions.

Throughout the next few days, they will have to go up against Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Atlantic, and American teams for a chance to be crowned the winners of the championship tournament.

A couple of Maple Ridge players are a part of the U16 and U18 B.C. teams and will be playing their opening matches today.

Oliver Lenahan currently plays for Langley RFC, but is a Maple Ridge kid, and is also a member of the U16 boys BC Bears roster.

On the female side, Kamryn Howlett of Maple Ridge will be playing alongside 22 other girls, including several of her Abbotsford RFC teammates, as part of the U18 BC Bears team.

The round-robin matches will be played until Saturday afternoon, with the playoffs happening for all four divisions on Sunday.

Matches can be seen live on the Rugby Alberta YouTube channel.

