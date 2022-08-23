Maple Ridge players prominent with Team BC squads

Three Burrards with their silver medals from the nationals: Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and Silas Gagnon. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Burrards players all won silver medals with Team BC at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse National Championships, which wrapped up on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

There were kids from the Ridge Meadows minor lacrosse association on teams at all three divisions at the event, and the locals played prominent roles. At each level, Team BC finished second to Team Ontario in the gold medal games.

WLA Burrards coach Rob Williams was the coach of the 14U boys, which also featured Burrard Cody Todd. He finished second in team scoring with 15 goals and 23 points in 10 games. Team BC finished with a record of eight wins and two losses, and took silver after a 5-4 final game.

The Team BC 12U boys team featured Burrards Silas Gagnon, Dawson Malawsky, Tristan Windsor and alternate goaltender William Nichols, and they played Team Ontario in 8-5 gold medal game.

Dawson Malawsky started the tourney with three goals and an assist, and finished tied for second in team scoring with six goals and four assists in six games. Gagnon was a point behind him, with two goals and seven assists, and Windsor had a goal and four assists.

Curt Malawsky was the assistant coach of the 12U boys.

The 14U girls team lost the final 5-2 to Ontario, and that roster included Ashlyn Laity and alternates Paige Downey and Stella Mulcahy.

Laity was third in team scoring with four goals and six points in five games.

The tournament was held Aug. 15-20 in Langley.