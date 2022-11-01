Ashton Senko (middle) is seen here supported by her Ridge Wrestling Captain Madi Grof (right) and former Rambler and current SFU varsity wrestler Ivy Threatful. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Rambler wins wrestler of the year

Senko medalled at both the provincials and nationals last season

Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler Ashton Senko was named the female under-17 Wrestler of the Year at the B.C. Wrestling Association Awards banquet, which was held recently in Vancouver.

Senko, who is in Grade 11, won silver at the BC High School Wrestling championships last season, and also took bronze at the national team trials in Edmonton. She was part of a Ridge squad that won the provincial girls high school team title last year.

Last year’s coach Bill McCraie expects Senko, who has a background in Mixed Martial Arts, to be in the hunt for a provincial championship this season.

Senko also wrestles with the Coast Wrestling Academy.

