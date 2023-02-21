Maple Ridge Ramblers girls headed to provincials for first time in eight years

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team is headed to the provincials. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers senior girls’ basketball team took home the AAA Fraser North Championship banner on Thursday night, and are now off to the provincial championships.

The Ramblers met their longtime rivals from Pitt Meadows secondary in the final, and it was a tough test. Ridge had lost by 20 in their first meeting, and then two weeks later suffered another loss, this time by points, in the final of the Pitt Meadows tournament.

The Ramblers beat Pitt Meadows by two points the next week, and the two teams tipped off for the fourth time this season in the Fraser North Championships on Thursday.

Ridge got off to a hot start, and was up by 10 at half. But Pitt went on an eight-point run to start the third quarter, and the score was 39-38 for the Ramblers to start the fourth quarter.

But after a dominant final frame, Ridge ended up taking the title 61-41 and qualifying for the provincials for the first time in eight seasons.

Jenna Hampton was named the defensive player of the tournament, Ambrose Haintz was a first-team all-star, and Kayleigh Mark was named MVP of the tournament.

Pitt Meadows still had a shot to win their way into the provincials, but needed to beat John Oliver on Tuesday evening to get in.

The 2A/3A/4A Girls Basketball Championships are scheduled for March 1-4 at the Langley Events Centre.

