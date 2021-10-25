Maple Ridge Ramblers win cross-country banner

The junior boys cross country team from Maple Ridge Secondary won the North Zone championship in their age group on Oct. 21. (Special to the News)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers cross-country running team was at the Fraser North zone championship on Oct. 21 in Burnaby, and their junior boys were the fastest school team in their age group.

Elijah Headley was the fastest junior boy on the day, finishing first in a huge field of 137 runners. Rinto Sugiyama finished fourth and the entire team took the junior boys championship banner. The other members of the team were Benjamin Murley (10th), Aidan Evans (13th), William Cranna (24th) and Finley Ludeman (41st).

They ran a four kilometer route at Burnaby’s Central Park, and some other good local finishes included Sam Pitzey from Meadowridge School in seventh; and from Samuel Robertson Technical Mark Toolsie-Worsnup finished eighth and Lucien Dixon-Lawless was 12th.

MRSS junior girl Soliel Migneault was also among the top 10, with a seventh-place finish in a field of 89 runners.

MRSS senior girls Emilia Reuz (15th) and Shani Pourzand (17th) both had top-20 finishes in a field of 67 runners.

In the senior boys race, Rambler Boston Migneault finished fourth in a field of 82 runners.

Senior boys and girls raced five kilometers.

MRSS qualified 10 athletes for the BC High School Championships, which will be held on Nov. 6 at Jericho Beach.

READ ALSO: Silovs shuts out Henderson in Abbotsford Canucks 3-0 win

READ ALSO: All players, coaches, spectators at Hockey Canada events must be vaccinated against COVID