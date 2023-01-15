Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)

Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler wins in NCAA event

Threatful competing in Edmonton this weekend

Former Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler Ivy Threatful is still winning for the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs.

Threatful was one of five Simon Fraser women wrestlers who won their weight classes Sunday at Linfield University’s Mat ‘Cat Invitational in McMinnville, Oregon.

Threatful pinned both of her opponents in just over a minute (1:01 and 1:08) to clinch her division in the 116-pound weight class.

She was a high school champion with Maple Ridge secondary.

The Red Leafs are the NCAA’s sixth-ranked women’s wrestling team, and won the meet 32-8.

This weekend, the SFU women’s team will wrestle at the University of Alberta in Edmonton’s Golden Bear Invitational tournament.

READ ALSO: B.C. influenza cases down, RSV cases remain high while also declining

READ ALSO: 2023 CFL Draft loses star Pitt Meadows lineman

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWrestling

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada into women’s under-18 hockey championship final with 3-2 OT win over Finland
Next story
Finals set in 2023 B.C. Men’s

Just Posted

Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler wins in NCAA event

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 15

Members of staff place the copies of the new book by Prince Harry called “Spare” at a book store in London, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” went on sale in bookstores on Tuesday, providing a varied portrait of the Duke of Sussex and the royal family. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

Students at SRT Secondary have certified chefs from Vancouver Community College teach them how to prepare more than 600 meals each week as part of the Samuels Bistro initiative. (VCC Culinary Arts/Special to The News)
Hundreds flock to Maple Ridge school each week for 3-course meals