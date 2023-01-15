Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler wins in NCAA event

Former Maple Ridge secondary grappler Ivy Threatful is ranked eighth in her weight class in the NCAA. (Jimmy Ma, SFU/Special to The News)

Former Maple Ridge Ramblers wrestler Ivy Threatful is still winning for the Simon Fraser University Red Leafs.

Threatful was one of five Simon Fraser women wrestlers who won their weight classes Sunday at Linfield University’s Mat ‘Cat Invitational in McMinnville, Oregon.

WR | The @SFUWrestling teams wrapped up the weekend at Linfield’s Mat Cat Invitational in McMinnville, Ore. Five women’s wrestlers won their weight class. Four men's wrestlers competed Sunday, with a trio finishing in the top 3. #RepTheLeaf pic.twitter.com/iPkCIcVh57 — SFU Athletics (@sfu_athletics) January 9, 2023

Threatful pinned both of her opponents in just over a minute (1:01 and 1:08) to clinch her division in the 116-pound weight class.

She was a high school champion with Maple Ridge secondary.

The Red Leafs are the NCAA’s sixth-ranked women’s wrestling team, and won the meet 32-8.

This weekend, the SFU women’s team will wrestle at the University of Alberta in Edmonton’s Golden Bear Invitational tournament.

READ ALSO: B.C. influenza cases down, RSV cases remain high while also declining