(Contributed) The B.C. U16 team, in blue, and the B.C. U15 team, in gold, following the Western Canadian Rugby Championship title game this past weekend.

Maple Ridge represents at the Western Canadian Rugby Champs

B.C. teams take top spots

A pair of rugby players from Maple Ridge went head-to-head on two separate B.C. teams for the Western Canadian Rugby Championship title this past weekend.

More than 300 athletes took part in the tournament that saw teams from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Kianna Steel on team B.C. U15 and Soleil Brooks on team B.C. U16 represented Maple Ridge.

The U16 girls took the championship 20-0.

According to the B.C. Rugby website, the B.C. U16 girls XV were favourites going into the tournament. They scored more than 100 points in their first two games alone.

And, the website read, the B.C. U15 girls conceded only three tries in their opening four matches.

Brooks, captain of the U16 girls team, said it is not uncommon for two B.C. teams to be in the finals together because the province has one of the largest girls rugby programs in the country.

“I was very lucky to captain a group of very, very talented girls,” said Brooks.

“The U15 side was very talented as well. They put up a fight against us and really gave us a run for our money,” she added.

RELATED: Maple Ridge girl chosen for B.C. sevens rugby team

This was the first time Brooks represented B.C. in the 15s competition. The team was announced July 16 following the development camp that ran July 9 to 13. Brooks was also part of the Elite Sevens program this winter that travelled to Las Vegas and she played in the Vancouver Sevens for team B.C. as well.

The difference between the two variations of rugby is the seven-aside variation is a lot faster paced games and the games are a lot shorter with two seven minute halves.

The 15-aside game, depending on the variation, is usually two 30 minutes halves and it’s more strategic.

“You have a lot more thinking to do and it’s where you see a lot of your bigger players come in,” said Brooks.

RELATED: B.C. sending three youth rugby teams to Vegas Sevens

Brooks gave a nod to Madi Makara and Lucie Romeo of Abbotsford for their speed and pace and knowledge of the game.

“Just heads-up players, knowing where the play is, really just keeping the team together and just amazing players to be around,” said Brooks.

She also showered praise on Alise Kayser, the other captain of the team, who, said Brooks, lead the team on the pitch and on the back and, “making smart plays from the number nine position and really just being amazing.”

Paris Mastin, Brooks added, really set an example of what it means to have no fear.

Brooks says the one thing that is really special about rugby, that she doesn’t see in other sports, is the camaraderie and sisterhood that she has with her teammates.

“Even after we won, the U15 team and the U16 team, because we all know each other, you give your buddies a big hug and there is no animosity towards each other,” said Brooks.

As a champion for the sport Brooks thinks that more people should get out and give it a try. She thinks that it has a bad reputation for being a brutal game.

“It’s a very big honour to be representing our town and getting out there to just show what Maple Ridge has and that we do have some good rugby players,” continued Brooks, who is heading into club season with United out of Coquitlam.

The B.C. U16 Boys Blue went undefeated in the tournament, winning the championship for the second year in a row. The U16 Boys Gold came second, followed by the B.C. U15 boys with Brady Howlett representing Ridge on the team.

The U18 Western Canadian Championships take place Aug. 1-4 in Regina, SK, where four B.C. teams will be taking part.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Contributed) Soleil Brooks on team B.C. U16, left, and Kianna Steel on team B.C. U15 represented Maple Ridge in the Western Canadian Rugby Championship title this past weekend.

Previous story
Pride 07 take home provincial title

Just Posted

Maple Ridge represents at the Western Canadian Rugby Champs

B.C. teams take top spots

Long-time Maple Ridge tent city resident wants others enjoy cabin

Dwayne Martin moving out, but wants two-storey structure to remain until camp is closed

SD42 says that issue with students asssessment marks has been resolved

The Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District received 25 calls about issue

Heavy rainfall to drench B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement ahead of unseasonably strong front

Letters: Been talking about housing a long time

Was stressed as critical in Maple Ridge

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Five things to know about the dangers of Manitoba’s northern wilderness

B.C. murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run

‘Fearsome-looking animal’ fossil discovered in Kootenay National Park

Researchers expect the animal was living at the bottom of the sea

‘Weird, creepy, inappropriate’ short films ends in suspension for B.C. teacher

James Thwaites was a teacher on call in the Nechako Lakes school district in early March 2018

Watchdog investigates video of Vancouver cop firing beanbag rounds at man on sidewalk

The investigation will be overseen by the OPCC but carried out by an outside police force

‘Human error’ caused mistakes in 32,000 B.C. Grade 12’s transcripts: education minister

Fleming said that ‘grades will be communicated directly to post-secondary institutions’

Police probe ‘suspicious vehicle’ thought to be linked to B.C. fugitives in northern Ontario

Caller thought males could be Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Chill out with Dairy Queen to support BC Children’s Hospital on Aug. 8

Annual event set for Thursday, Aug. 8 across province

B.C. Conservation Service defends three arrests as officers shoot problem bears

Three people charged under BC Wildlife Act in Coquitlam

Most Read