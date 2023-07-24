Maple Ridge riders win top ribbons at Milner Downs

Empire Equestrian’s Sienna Shayler and Hemi compete in Langley over the weekend. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)

Over the weekend of July 22 and 23, Maple Ridge’s Empire Equestrian riders travelled to Langley to show at Milner Downs Equestrian.

The four horse-rider combinations competed over five days in various jumping competitions that were based on fast times and fault-free rounds. Owner and coach Kaitlyn Harbour rode Attie (owned by Andrea Sylvestri) and placed first and third in two jumping classes.

Grace Beeley rode Giaco’s Secret and was division champion in the .90 Jumper class.

Olivia Burgess and Baby G placed first and second in their .90 jumper classes, as well as eighth in the accumulator.

Sienna Shayler and Hemi were sixth throughout the week, as well as sixth in the .75 Jumper Classic.

The team will continue to train for their upcoming competitions at Maple Ridge Equi-Sports Centre and Thunderbird Showpark, said Harbour. The MREC Dog Days of Summer Hunter Jumper Show is scheduled for Aug. 4-6.