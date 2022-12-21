Maple Ridge rookie scores four as junior Bs win

Flames will be back in action on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena

Theo Kochan won the Flames hard hat team award after his four-goal night on Tuesday.

The Ridge Meadows Flames got back in the win column with a 6-5 victory over the tough Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday night at the Ladner Leisure Centre.

The Ice Hawks have a record of 23-5, and have the highest-scoring offence in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. But the Ridge Junior Bs kept pace and passed them, in a 6-5 victory.

Uber rookie Theo Kochan got it going, scoring four goals and winning first star of the game honours. He is now up to 25 goals and 50 points in 31 games played. He leads all first-year players in the league, and is tied with Jack Foster for the Flames scoring lead.

His teammate Lincoln Edwards was the third star, with four assists. David Stepputat and Markus Jack also scored, while Foster and Linden Perry each had a pair of assists.

Adam Winters got the win in net, making 29 saves on 34 shots.

The Flames improved to 20-9-1-1 on the season, and are in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference. But December has not been kind, as they have just two six points in seven outings for the month so far.

They are back in action this Friday, Dec. 23, when they host the Mission City Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

