Maple Ridge scholar-athletes standing out with SFU

With a grade point average of 3.87, freshman Nickolas Kuzyk was the top student in a group of 10 scholar-athletes from Simon Fraser University selected to the 2020-2021 Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s track and field all-academic team.

Kuzyk, who is studying behavioral neuroscience, had two teammates also from Maple Ridge in that group of 10. He is a triple jump specialist and a high jumper.

His brother Zackary Kuzyk, also a leaper, is a junior studying kinesiology, and he posted a 3.25 GPA. Both graduated from B.C. Christian Academy.

Jorrin Lenton, a sophomore who is an academic major in environmental science, posted a 3.66 GPA. The Maple Ridge secondary grad is a hurdler and sprinter.

To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

Thanks to eligibility waivers provided by the NCAA due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, student-athletes who continue to hold freshman eligibility but are in their second season of competition at the nominating institution were eligible for selection to the GNAC All-Academic Team.