Zackary Kuzyk (SFU/Special to The News)

Zackary Kuzyk (SFU/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge scholar-athletes standing out with SFU

Three named to track and field all-academic team

With a grade point average of 3.87, freshman Nickolas Kuzyk was the top student in a group of 10 scholar-athletes from Simon Fraser University selected to the 2020-2021 Great Northwest Athletic Conference men’s track and field all-academic team.

Kuzyk, who is studying behavioral neuroscience, had two teammates also from Maple Ridge in that group of 10. He is a triple jump specialist and a high jumper.

His brother Zackary Kuzyk, also a leaper, is a junior studying kinesiology, and he posted a 3.25 GPA. Both graduated from B.C. Christian Academy.

Jorrin Lenton, a sophomore who is an academic major in environmental science, posted a 3.66 GPA. The Maple Ridge secondary grad is a hurdler and sprinter.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Burrards season cancelled

READ ALSO: Ramblers athletes recruited by college teams

To qualify for the GNAC All-Academic Teams, presented by Barnes & Noble College, nominees must be of sophomore eligibility or greater, have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20 or greater, be a letter winner on their team and must be in their second year at the nominating institution.

Thanks to eligibility waivers provided by the NCAA due to the cancellation of the 2020 season, student-athletes who continue to hold freshman eligibility but are in their second season of competition at the nominating institution were eligible for selection to the GNAC All-Academic Team.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsTrack and fieldUniversities and Colleges

Previous story
Spots left at free girls soccer camp in Maple Ridge
Next story
NHL fans in the stands? It could happen during Leafs/Habs series

Just Posted

Zackary Kuzyk (SFU/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge scholar-athletes standing out with SFU

Three named to track and field all-academic team

FEAST is an anthology of short stories about food. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge author wants readers to enjoy the FEAST

The Man Who Loved Cheese by Jack Emberly is one of 16 stories in anthology

The goals of Go by Bike week are to encourage residents to choose cycling for transportation, workplaces to support employees who want to cycle, and our communities to better support more sustainable and active methods of transportation. ( News files)
Oil up the chain, it’s Go by Bike Week

Annual cycling campaign takes place in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows May 31 to June 6

Maple Ridge city council during the May 11 Zoom meeting.
Maple Ridge council advances Yennadon Lands plan

Residents makes environmental plea, council goes ahead with employment plan

The Caribbean Festival organizers are still hopeful of being able to host a 2021 event. (The News files)
Organizer not giving up on Caribbean Festival 2021

Concert could be put together quickly, adapted to health orders

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Cat who chases away coyote asked to join Port Moody, Vancouver police 

Caught on camera Friday, the black cat jumps out from under a parked car and runs the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A photo of the Chehalis fire around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 16, 2021). (Walt Bliault photo)
UPDATE: Harrison Lake, Chehalis area fires holding steady, slowly shrinking after multi-day battle

The Harrison Lake fire shrunk by five hectares by Wednesday morning from the day prior

Paul Prestbakmo’s sister Liz receives a hug outside Surrey Provincial Court Tuesday, shortly after two youth were found guilty of second-degree murder in his August 2019 death. (Tracy Holmes photo)
Teens found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of South Surrey mechanic

Judge finds pair had ‘lethal intent to kill’ when they attacked Paul Prestbakmo

Minks look out of a cage in the village of Litusovo, Belarus, on Dec. 6, 2012. Mink on a third farm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sergei Grits
Fraser Valley mink farm in quarantine after mink tests positive

3rd mink farm in B.C. with a positive COVID test since start of pandemic, ministry says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Plans to restore the ecology of Sidney Island include the eradication of fallow deer first introduced in the early 1900s. (Parks Canada/Submitted)
Parks Canada wants to eradicate invasive deer on small island near Victoria

Proposal to shoot about 400-500 fallow deer part of a larger plan to restore local ecology

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

Most Read