Maple Ridge school wins boys volleyball district championship for first time ever

Hammond Elementary beat out Albion Elementary for the title

The Hammond Scorpions have made history by becoming the first boys volleyball team to win the district championship in the elementary school’s 110-year history.

In a heated championship match with Albion Elementary, the Hammond Scorpions managed to win the first set by a score of 25-19.

However, the second set saw Albion trade points back and forth with the Scorpions, until eventually, Albion came out on top, reaching the required two-point win differential and ending the set with a score of 26-24.

It all came down to the third and final set, where the Scorpions kicked things up a notch and handily claimed a 15-6 victory.

“It still feels very surreal,” said Hammond Scorpions coach Ben Cadiz. “I am just so proud of what the boys have accomplished this year.”

This puts a bow on their undefeated season which saw the Scorpions lose a set here and there but never a full match, which Cadiz said is a result of “commitment, trust, a positive attitude on the court, discipline, communication, and friendship.”

