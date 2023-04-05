The Maple Ridge Secondary cheer team won an international competition in Vancouver recently. (MRSS Facebook/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary cheer team wins international competition

Nearly flawless at Sea to Sky competition in Vancouver

The Maple Ridge Secondary cheer team won the Sea to Sky International Championship as the International Competition was held in Vancouver over the past weekend.

The team pulled off two near-perfect performances including zero deductions on their first run, and won in the Intermediate Senior High Division.

Winning this tournament has been a goal of this team over the last five years, finally accomplished, and it happens as four of the team members will be graduating this year.

