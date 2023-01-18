Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams get first place at Ramblers Invitational

Both the senior and junior teams went undefeated in the round-robin tournament

The Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams were in top form last weekend as both the junior and senior teams took home first place in the Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational.

Jason Hampton, coach of the senior and junior girls teams, said that the girls played really well, especially given the ages and experience levels of the players.

“Both teams are a bit on the younger side,” said Hampton. “It’s more of a building year for us.”

Despite this, both teams showed up in full force and dominated their competition.

The junior girls team started the tournament with a 53-9 win over D.W. Poppy Secondary, which they followed up with a 50-16 victory over Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary.

Their toughest competition came from Port Moody Secondary, but the Ramblers managed to hold them off, reaching a 53-44 victory.

The senior girls team had very similar results, beating D.W. Poppy Secondary 63-7. They then faced Mission Senior Secondary and pulled out a 73-16 win.

The senior girls also ended the tournament with a matchup against Port Moody Secondary, outscoring them slightly more than the junior team, with the game ending 61-47.

Hampton said it was a great weekend and he loved to see both his teams get first-place finishes. But now, he’s already focused on the next tournament in Pitt Meadows, which he expects to have significantly tougher competition.

“It’s just nice to have tournaments back,” said Hampton. “And we already plan on doing this again next year.”