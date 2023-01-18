The Maple Ridge Secondary junior and senior girls basketball teams won first place in the Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge Secondary junior and senior girls basketball teams won first place in the Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams get first place at Ramblers Invitational

Both the senior and junior teams went undefeated in the round-robin tournament

The Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams were in top form last weekend as both the junior and senior teams took home first place in the Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational.

Jason Hampton, coach of the senior and junior girls teams, said that the girls played really well, especially given the ages and experience levels of the players.

“Both teams are a bit on the younger side,” said Hampton. “It’s more of a building year for us.”

Despite this, both teams showed up in full force and dominated their competition.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge teams fail to get podium finishes at Goulet Memorial Classic

The junior girls team started the tournament with a 53-9 win over D.W. Poppy Secondary, which they followed up with a 50-16 victory over Archbishop Carney Regional Secondary.

Their toughest competition came from Port Moody Secondary, but the Ramblers managed to hold them off, reaching a 53-44 victory.

The senior girls team had very similar results, beating D.W. Poppy Secondary 63-7. They then faced Mission Senior Secondary and pulled out a 73-16 win.

The senior girls also ended the tournament with a matchup against Port Moody Secondary, outscoring them slightly more than the junior team, with the game ending 61-47.

RELATED: Brittney Griner says she’ll play basketball in Arizona again

Hampton said it was a great weekend and he loved to see both his teams get first-place finishes. But now, he’s already focused on the next tournament in Pitt Meadows, which he expects to have significantly tougher competition.

“It’s just nice to have tournaments back,” said Hampton. “And we already plan on doing this again next year.”

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

basketballGirls basketballLocal Sportsmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Blue Jays add national women’s team veteran Stephenson to coaching staff in Vancouver

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Secondary senior girls basketball team won first place in the 2022 Maple Ridge Ramblers Invitational. (Jason Hampton/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Secondary girls basketball teams get first place at Ramblers Invitational

A new conservation area is being formed in the Pitt River Watershed. (Age of Union/Special to The News)
New conservation area being created in Pitt River Valley

Drew Andre gets a shot on net for the Salmonbellies. (New Westminster Salmonbellies/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Burrards protect two local prospects ahead of WLA draft

(L-R) Kristen Ryan, Megan Daniels, Kirsten Fox, and Dawn Mesana competed at the 2023 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship as Team Ryan and won fourth place. (Curling BC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge team takes 4th place at Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship