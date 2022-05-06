Maple Ridge secondary hosts annual Nick Wilkes track meet

The Maple Ridge Ramblers track and field team hosted their 2022 Nick Wilkes Invitational meet for the first time in three years on Wednesday.

Athletes were glad to be back in action after a long layoff, and there were 368 students from 22 different schools taking part.

There were some great results from Maple Ridge’s up-and-coming track stars. Coach Andrew Lenton said after a long layoff, the Ramblers are returning to action with a talented young team.

Aliyah Adomi of MRSS took first in the senior girls 100m dash in a time of 13.28, beating a large field of 27 girls. She also won the senior girls long jump with a leap of 4.71m, which was 20 centimeters ahead of any of the other 14 competitors.

Out of 47 competitors who ran in the Grade 8-9 boys 100m dash there were two Ramblers with podium finishes – Jason Tran won in a time of 12:09, and Derek Frimpong was third in 12:52.

Kevin Malo of Meadowridge School won the Grade 8-9 boys long jump with an impressive leap of 5.51m – which was long enough to have also won the senior boys event. He also took second in the javelin, and was in the 100m final, finishing seventh.

Riley Malkoske of the Ramblers won the senior boys javelin, and also finished fifth in the boys 100m dash.

Tatyana Lagrange of MRSS tied for third in the senior girls 100m in a time of 13.60.

The girls Grade 8-9 100m event had 44 entries, and there were three Ramblers running the final. Sophia Stark, Campbell Coles-Lyster and Dianna Kim ran fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Coles-Lyster and Stark did get medal finishes, as they tied for third in the long jump at 4.12m.

Elijah Headley won the senior boys 1,500m in a time of 4:15.30, and second was Boston Migneault in 4:22.29. Both are from MRSS.

Claire Catherwood of MRSS won the Grade 8-9 girls 400m.

In the junior boys 1500m, Benjamin Murley took second in a time of 4:44, and Gabriel Headley just missed third place, missing by one-hundredth of a second. Both are MRSS athletes.

Meadowridge had two girls in the Grade 8-9 high jump, and Abigail Ogunremi won with a jump of 1.30m, and Eliza Sun was tied for second at 1.25m.

Lauren Curtis of MRSS was second in the senior girls shot put.

In the Grade 8-9 boys shot put, Rambler Maksym Cichecki won, and Ethan Banack of Meadowridge was second.

Soleil Migneault of MRSS took third in the senior girls 400m race.

Maddalena Lozzi of MRSS ran third in the senior girls 1,500m run.

In the Grade 8-9 girls javelin, Maya Wojcik of MRSS took second and Hailey Lisik third.

The MRSS relay teams also ran first in five different events and categories.