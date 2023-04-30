Maple Ridge secondary hosts hundreds of athletes for track meet

Peyton Macmorran competes in the girls Grade 8-9 long jump. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Reele Raap of Samuel Robertson Technical competed in the senior girls high jump, and finished tied for fourth. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Westview secondary’s Samatha Poole throws in senior girls shot put. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Chikamso Dozie of Westview flies in the senior boys long jump. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

Maple Ridge Secondary hosted the annual Nick Wilkes Track and Field Meet on Thursday, and athletes from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows had numerous medal finishes.

There was a large field of 25 “milers” running the senior boys 1,500m race, and the top finishers were both from MRSS, as Elijah Headley won in a time of 4:14.90 and Rinto Sugiyama was second in 4:32.45.

In third place was another local in Samuel Robertson Technical runner Lucien Dixon-Lawless with a time of 4:34.43. He was just three-tenths of a second ahead of MRSS runner Aidan Evans in fourth.

READ ALSO:

Other local highlights include:

• In the senior boys javelin Garibaldi’s Tom Detzkeit won with a throw of 43.53m, edging out MRSS athlete Riley Malkoske who finished second at 43.17m. No other competitor threw 40m.

• In the Grade 9-10 girls javelin, Maya Wojcik of MRSS finished second, and Hailey Lisik of Meadowridge finished third.

• Lauren Curtis and Elena Gabellini of MRSS were first and second respectively in the senior girls hammer throw.

• In the senior girls shot put, Hadley Jack of Pitt Meadows Secondary finished tied for second.

• Gabriel Headley of MRSS won the Grade 8-9 boys 1,500m, beating a field of 19 athletes.

• Danika Wilkes of MRSS took third place in the senior girls 100 meter dash. Her teammate Aliyah Adomi had run second in the preliminaries, with a time that was second best on the day, but Adomi was disqualified in the finals.

• Ave Ross of MRSS won the Grade 8-9 girls 400m dash, and finished third in the 100m

• Derek Frimpong of MRSS ran second in the both the Grade 8-9 boys 100m and 400m races

• Claire Catherwood of MRSS ran third in the senior girls 400m

• Aliyah Adomi of MRSS was second in the senior girls long jump.

• Kevin Malo of Meadowridge won the Grade 8-9 boys long jump with a leap of 6.08, which was 46 cm farther than the second-place competitor.

• Megan Teolis of Garibaldi took second in the Grade 9-10 girls hammer throw, and Peyton Foster of MRSS was second.

• Connor Turnbull of MRSS won the senior boys shot put handily with his throw of 10.72m.

There were 32 schools competing, with 579 athletes entered in events – many in multiple events. Some of the large teams came from Walnut Grove with 54 athletes, Centennial with 48, the host MRSS team with 39 and Pitt Meadows secondary with 25.

READ ALSO: