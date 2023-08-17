Owen Fernandes is one of four Maple Ridge players participating in the Prep Baseball Report ProCase scouting camp in Langley on Aug. 18. (Canada Baseball/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge sends 4 baseball stars to Western Canada scouting camp

Keegan Drinkle, Evan Dugdale, Owen Fernandes, and Carter Germain will be at Aug. 18 event

Several Maple Ridge athletes are about to be one step closer to being professional baseball players thanks to the upcoming Prep Baseball Report ProCase in Langley.

This annual invitation-only event tests the abilities of star B.C. and Alberta high school players, and is viewed by more than 900 scouts around North America.

Depending on how well they perform at the one-day event, these players could get an offer to come play baseball for a college team or even become a sought-after pick in the 2024 MLB draft.

Out of the 22 players competing at this year’s ProCase, four of them hail from Maple Ridge.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Royals win College Prep provincial championship

Keegan Drinkle is a catcher from Maple Ridge Secondary and was one of the local players who recently helped Team BC win silver at the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup Championships.

Outfielder Evan Dugdale was also part of Team BC at the Canada Cup and will be one of two Meadowridge School athletes participating in the upcoming ProCase.

The other Meadowridge School athlete is Carter Germain who is a left-handed pitcher hoping to turn the heads of scouts with his performance on Friday.

The fourth and final local player is Owen Fernandes, who is a right-handed pitcher from Maple Ridge Secondary that was recently named to the Baseball Canada Junior National Team.

READ MORE: Canada Baseball Junior National Team calls on Maple Ridge athlete for training camp

The ProCase will take place at McLeod Athletic Park on Friday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

