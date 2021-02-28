Maple Ridge seniors invited to information session on free fitness program

Learn about the program for those 65 and older on Monday, March 1

On Monday, March 1, 2021, Maple Ridge is hosting an information session on Choose to Move, a fitness program for people 65 and older. (Maple Ridge image)

Are you 65 or older and looking for motivation to become physically active?

Maple Ridge has an information session on Monday, March 1 for Choose to Move. The session is at 2:45 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre for anyone wanting to learn about the fitness program.

Join Choose to Move to help introduce the habit of physical activity into your daily life in ways that make sense for you.

Choose to Move is free and flexible, and provides you with motivation and support to become more active.

In Choose to Move, you receive both individual and group support. You will work with a trained activity coach to develop and stick to a physical activity plan made just for you. You choose activities that you know you will enjoy and are able to do.

You will also join a group of other Choose to Movers to share successes and challenges.

With the help of your activity coach and support group, you will find the motivation and accountability you need to achieve your goals.

Register for the information session online at mapleridge.ca/1484 or by calling 604-467-7422

Learn more about Choose to Move online.

