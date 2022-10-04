Maple Ridge show jumpers end competitive season on a high note

Maple Ridge riders with the Empire Equestrian team got some good results at the year-end show at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley.

The year-end competition was held Sept. 20 to 25, and Empire team leader Kaitlyn Harbour said she was happy with the results from three horse and rider pairings in the fall finale.

Tanisha Hartley rode Hemi, a 13-year-old paint gelding to top-place finishes all week, which secured the championship in the 0.85 Jumper Division. On the final day of competition, they entered a classic round and went double clear without faults and placed fourth, with a great jump-off time.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Malfesi to be honoured as a Hometown Hero

Grace Beeley rode her horse Giaco’s Secret, a nine-year-old warmblood. This was their first time showing at Thunderbird together. Throughout the week they earned top ribbons, and secured the Reserve Championship title in the 0.85 Open Division.

Hannah Pringle rode Modern Girl, a nine-year-old Thoroughbred. Throughout the week, they earned ribbons in the .90 jumper division. They also participated in a $3,000 New Stride Thoroughbred Challenge, which was open to thoroughbred horses competing at the show. They laid down two double-clear rounds and earned a third-place finish, as well as prize money. On Sunday, classic day, they piloted another exciting double-clear round to finish second overall in the classic.

The team is now looking forward to training in the off season, as well as participating in schooling shows, in preparation for the 2023 show season.