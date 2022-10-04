Tanisha Hartley on her horse Hemi. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)

Tanisha Hartley on her horse Hemi. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge show jumpers end competitive season on a high note

Empire Equestrian team members win at Thunderbird Show Park

Maple Ridge riders with the Empire Equestrian team got some good results at the year-end show at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley.

The year-end competition was held Sept. 20 to 25, and Empire team leader Kaitlyn Harbour said she was happy with the results from three horse and rider pairings in the fall finale.

Tanisha Hartley rode Hemi, a 13-year-old paint gelding to top-place finishes all week, which secured the championship in the 0.85 Jumper Division. On the final day of competition, they entered a classic round and went double clear without faults and placed fourth, with a great jump-off time.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge’s Malfesi to be honoured as a Hometown Hero

Grace Beeley rode her horse Giaco’s Secret, a nine-year-old warmblood. This was their first time showing at Thunderbird together. Throughout the week they earned top ribbons, and secured the Reserve Championship title in the 0.85 Open Division.

Hannah Pringle rode Modern Girl, a nine-year-old Thoroughbred. Throughout the week, they earned ribbons in the .90 jumper division. They also participated in a $3,000 New Stride Thoroughbred Challenge, which was open to thoroughbred horses competing at the show. They laid down two double-clear rounds and earned a third-place finish, as well as prize money. On Sunday, classic day, they piloted another exciting double-clear round to finish second overall in the classic.

The team is now looking forward to training in the off season, as well as participating in schooling shows, in preparation for the 2023 show season.

READ ALSO: Meadow Gardens Golf Club manager nominated for PGA of BC award

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Equestrianmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s Michael Regush signs with Abbotsford Canucks
Next story
Vancouver Whitecaps hand CEO Axel Schuster four-year contract extension

Just Posted

Tanisha Hartley on her horse Hemi. (Totem Photographics/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge show jumpers end competitive season on a high note

Maple Ridge city hall. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge looking at increasing secondary suites

Spandy Andy will be one of the entertainers at a Community Inclusion Barbecue and Party at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography/Special to The News)
Community BBQ in Maple Ridge to celebrate inclusion

Donations of clothing and household items were handed out before the Thanksgiving dinner. (Special to The News)
Thanksgiving dinner in Maple Ridge for displaced Ukrainian families

Pop-up banner image