Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

Jordyn and Rylee Ruppel were on Team Canada U16 at Triple Crown International Challenge

Two Maple Ridge sisters recently had the honour of doing what so few siblings can say they’ve done – representing their country on the same sports team.

Jordyn and Rylee Ruppel were both selected to be part of the U16 Team Canada roster for the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge, which took place in Colorado from June 23 to 25.

This softball tournament involved teams from 22 countries competing in U16 and U18 divisions. Jordyn and Rylee were two of several B.C. athletes on both the U16 and U18 Team Canada rosters.

Canada’s U16 team had a hot start with back-to-back wins in their opening matches against the Philippines and Greece. Unfortunately, their 6-3 game against Mexico brought their winning streak to a halt. However, the girls quickly rebounded in the playoffs and beat Central America by a score of 6-2.

A crushing 10-2 loss at the hands of Polynesia stopped the team from advancing to the gold-medal match. Instead, they faced off against Puerto Rico and had a 9-5 win to secure a bronze medal.

Michelle Jones-Ruppel, mother of Jordyn and Rylee, said it was an amazing experience to watch her daughters work together to earn their country a medal, and is something that she will always remember.

“It was wonderful to watch both of them play together and represent their country,” said Jones-Ruppel. “We are very proud of both Jordyn and Rylee.”

Team Canada’s U18 squad had a similar outcome leading up to the playoffs, winning their opening matches against Ireland and USA before tasting defeat at the hands of Israel.

In the playoff rounds, the U18 team went undefeated, scoring more than double the runs of their opponents in the first three games, which included a grudge match win against Israel.

The final match against Italy was a close one, but the Canadians managed to grind out a 7-6 win to earn the gold medal.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgeSoftball

 

Jordyn Ruppel won a bronze medal as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Jordyn Ruppel/Special to The News)

Jordyn Ruppel won a bronze medal as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Jordyn Ruppel/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A good start ends badly for Vancouver Bandits against Honey Badgers

Just Posted

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

New funding for the City of Maple Ridge is aimed at keeping youth away from gangs and guns. (Pixabay/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge gets $1.8 million to keep youth from gangs, guns

The BC Games have selected a Maple Ridge woman to be on the board of directors.
Maple Ridge woman named to BC Games board of directors

A 110-hectare wildfire is out of control near Mission, just north of Davis Lake. The fire was discovered at approximately 8 p.m. last Wednesday (July 5). /BC Wildfire Service Photo
IN OUR VIEW: Too dry for carelessness