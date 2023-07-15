Maple Ridge sisters win bronze medals at international softball tournament

Jordyn and Rylee Ruppel were on Team Canada U16 at Triple Crown International Challenge

Rylee Ruppel (left) and Jordyn Ruppel (right) won bronze medals as part of Team Canada U16 team at the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge. (Michelle Jones-Ruppel/Special to The News)

Two Maple Ridge sisters recently had the honour of doing what so few siblings can say they’ve done – representing their country on the same sports team.

Jordyn and Rylee Ruppel were both selected to be part of the U16 Team Canada roster for the 2023 Triple Crown International Challenge, which took place in Colorado from June 23 to 25.

This softball tournament involved teams from 22 countries competing in U16 and U18 divisions. Jordyn and Rylee were two of several B.C. athletes on both the U16 and U18 Team Canada rosters.

Canada’s U16 team had a hot start with back-to-back wins in their opening matches against the Philippines and Greece. Unfortunately, their 6-3 game against Mexico brought their winning streak to a halt. However, the girls quickly rebounded in the playoffs and beat Central America by a score of 6-2.

A crushing 10-2 loss at the hands of Polynesia stopped the team from advancing to the gold-medal match. Instead, they faced off against Puerto Rico and had a 9-5 win to secure a bronze medal.

Took the bronze! 🥉Made so many memories this week and did it with an amazing group of girls and coaches! Can’t wait for next year! One Leaf!! 🇨🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ft9FnkLOP0 — Lydia Berent (@LydiaB31) June 26, 2023

Michelle Jones-Ruppel, mother of Jordyn and Rylee, said it was an amazing experience to watch her daughters work together to earn their country a medal, and is something that she will always remember.

“It was wonderful to watch both of them play together and represent their country,” said Jones-Ruppel. “We are very proud of both Jordyn and Rylee.”

Team Canada’s U18 squad had a similar outcome leading up to the playoffs, winning their opening matches against Ireland and USA before tasting defeat at the hands of Israel.

In the playoff rounds, the U18 team went undefeated, scoring more than double the runs of their opponents in the first three games, which included a grudge match win against Israel.

The final match against Italy was a close one, but the Canadians managed to grind out a 7-6 win to earn the gold medal.

These ladies gave it their all, they meshed in minutes, they battled hard for each other and came out on top!!! #Canada https://t.co/6zHNzZ9m6h — TC International Challenge Team Canada (@tcicteamcanada) June 26, 2023

maple ridgeSoftball