Maple Ridge Skating Club receives legacy award

Miranda Kahlert is the first winner of the Maple Ridge Skating Club’s first Bob Van Nes Synchronized Skating Memorial Award.

The award was donated by a family friend to honour the life of Robert (Bob) Van Nes, who passed away April 19.

Jessica Rico, board member of the Maple Ridge Skating Club, said that according to family members, Van Nes was an avid figure skater and was part of a synchronized team.

Rico added that the local family chose to give the award to the skating club because it offers a synchronized skating team.

Kahlert, in Grade 8, recieved the award at the skating club’s annual awards banquet on Sunday.

Rico said Kahlert was the right choice because she was previously nominated by her teammates for sportsmanship.

“She’s a sparkly girl, and it’s amazing to have her here.” said Rico.

According to the Club, Van Nes’ sisters, Nancy Chambers and Evelyn Zimmer, attended the banquet and awarded the trophy to Kahlert, who was recognized for her effort on the club’s synchronized skating team.

Zimmer explained to the crowd that the award honours someone with sportsmanship, fairness, respect, graciousness, honesty, high principles, sincerity, virtue, honour, and integrity.

“This is my brother to a ‘T’,” said Zimmer.

Chambers added that Van Nes, since he was a young boy, was always at the rink.

Van Nes family members told the club they are excited to keep alive the sportsmanship Van Nes exemplified through the award, and hope it encourages skaters to work hard and have fun.