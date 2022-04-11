Tyler O’Neill tips his hat to the cheering St. Louis Cardinals crowd after hitting a home run. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge slugger has great start to MLB season

Tyler O’Neill hits homer and has 5 RBI on opening day

Maple Ridge’s Tyler O’Neill had a monster start to a new Major League Baseball season.

On opening day, which was April 7 for his Cardinals, O’Neill was batting third between superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went two-for-three at the plate with a home run and five RBI. He was the first Redbird to plate five RBI on opening day since 1928.

It started with an appetizer – a single to centre to score a run in the first inning. Then came the main course that was a 390-foot bomb to deep left field to score three runs in the second. Dessert was a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth, to end a great day at the plate.

Last season O’Neill, who is 26, broke out with a season of hitting to a .286 average, with 34 home runs and 80 RBI. He also won his second Golden Glove award for his defensive work in left field.

