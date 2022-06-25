Maple Ridge soccer squad wins U16 tournament

The Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s U16 boys Division 1 team won at the SX Spring Cup Tournament. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s U16 Boys Division 1 team won first place at the prestigious SX Spring Cup Tournament in Surrey last weekend.

“I was really proud of them,” said coach Andre Williams. “It’s been three years of hard work with these boys and it all came together. It was fun to watch.”

They won four games, including two matchups against older U17 teams.

The tournament started against the Coquitlam Metro Ford Lazio U17 team, who were the Coastal Cup champions. The Ridge team scored the first two goals, and held on for an inspiring 4-3 victory over a tough opponent.

“We came out and battled hard, and we were never behind in the score,” said Williams.

READ ALSO: NHL officiating back under microscope in Stanley Cup Final

In their second game, they beat Surrey’s SFC Athletico U16 team by a score of 2-0, giving them additional points in the standings for a shutout win.

The third contest on Sunday was a 3-1 victory over Premier Academy U16.

That brought a game against the Cliff Avenue United U17 team out of Burnaby. Although they tied 3-3, the Ridge club was the only unbeaten team, and won the trophy on points.

They were able to direct a $100 donation in the team’s name, and chose to give the funds to Children’s Hospital. Teams come from across North America to take part in the SX tournament.