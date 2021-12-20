Maple Ridge soccer standouts signs with Spartans

Kylie Hendricks has signed with the TWU Spartans. (Special to The News)

There’s a good chance Kylie Hendricks will get to play for a university soccer championship next season.

The Maple Ridge star midfielder has signed to play with the powerhouse Trinity Western University Spartans on a scholarship.

Last month, they lost U Sports national championship to the MacEwan Griffins on penalty kicks, in a game played in Sydney, N.S. The Spartans have played in nine of the last 10 U Sports championships.

Hendricks was watching, as she watched every game last season. She has been interested in going to TWU since Grade 10, has been to the team’s camps and academies, and loves the family atmosphere around the team.

“Everyone is so connected, and the girls are so close. I really wanted to be a part of that,” she said, adding that she is also impressed by the fan support.

“The school spirit there is amazing.”

The Spartans were happy to get an attacking midfielder who has been a regular part of Team B.C. through her teens. Her club team has been Coquitlam Metro Ford.

“Kylie is an outstanding signing for our program, because she brings an energy, a skill set and a desire and work ethic that are so pivotal,” said coach Graham Roxburgh.

“She is going to have a great career. She has an attacking mentality, has good finishing skills and is a player who can go box to box. We love her character and personality. She has a winning mentality and I believe she will thrive in our program both on and off the field. From the moment we first watched her, we knew she possesses the qualities that we desire within our Spartan culture.”

Roxburgh can spot a soccer player. Since the coach arrived in 1999, and Spartans have won eight Canada West gold medals and five U Sports national championships.

Hendricks plans to play five years at the Langley school and study Kinesiology. She hopes for a soccer career in Europe, and then would eventually like a career as a physiotherapist, chiropractor or “something to do with sports and helping people.”

But first comes her soccer dreams, that have been stoked by watching national team standouts like team captain Christine Sinclair, and Jessie Fleming also a young midfielder. Hendricks said she admires Fleming’s hard work, and would love to have her poise and confidence.

“From an early age I’ve always watched Team Canada.

“Hopefully someday I’ll be there,” she said, as she starts the next stage of her journey.

