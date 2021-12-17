Marshall Shupe is vying for a spot on the U.S. nation short track team. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge speed skater chasing Olympic dream

Shupe racing to qualify for Team USA

Maple Ridge athlete Mashall Shupe has a shot at making the U.S. Olympic short track speed skating team.

Shupe is a dual citizen, and skated the U.S. Olympic Time Trials on Thursday morning. He placed fourth, which qualifies him to skate at the US Olympic Trials this weekend, with a chance to qualify for one of the two available spots on the men’s team.

Shupe is a Maple Ridge secondary graduate, who is now chasing his Olympic dreams, living and training in the FAST program – a high-performance training program out of the Utah Olympic Oval in Salt Lake City. He has also been attending college there.

The trials will be held in Utah, and the favourite for one of the two male spots will be Brandon Kim, who is ranked 29th in the world. The 2022 Winter Olympics are being held in Beijing.

Shupe is a member of the Ridge Meadows Racers club, and trained for a decade with former Olympians Eden Donatelli and Julian Green.

The action from Utah will be broadcast on NBCSN starting Friday.

