Maple Ridge sprinter earns track scholarship to TWU

Alina Olson broke the MRSS record in the 100 m dash last season

One of the fastest young athletes in Maple Ridge was quick to sign on the dotted line Thursday (Jan 23) when she accepted a track and field scholarship from Trinity Western University.

She will be joining the TWU Spartans track and field squad and racing in the 100 metre, 200 metre and 4×100 metre events during next year’s university season.

For Olson, the fit seemed perfect.

“I’ve known I wanted to go to university since Grade 2,” she said after happily signing her contract at Maple Ridge Secondary School, “I decided on Trinity last summer because it had everything I was looking for.

“Every single time I went to go look at the school everything kept on clicking and all the boxes checked off. I love all the people there and the energy I got when I was there, so I thought this seems like the right university for me.”

TWU will get an exciting runner with some impressive accomplishments on her record.

Olson was part of the 2017 MRSS 4×100 metre relay team that won the provincials in record time and last season she finished third at provincials in the 100 metre, breaking the school record in the process.

For a Grade 11 runner, that was extremely impressive, garnering her the attention of many schools.

While the Ramblers will miss her next year, Shane Weibe, the head of track and field and cross country at TWU is lucky to have her as part of the team.



