Alina Olson accepts the Trinity Western University scholarship from TWU track coach Shane Wiebe. (Ronan O’Doherty photo -THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge sprinter earns track scholarship to TWU

Alina Olson broke the MRSS record in the 100 m dash last season

One of the fastest young athletes in Maple Ridge was quick to sign on the dotted line Thursday (Jan 23) when she accepted a track and field scholarship from Trinity Western University.

She will be joining the TWU Spartans track and field squad and racing in the 100 metre, 200 metre and 4×100 metre events during next year’s university season.

READ MORE: Ramblers host Nick Wilkes meet

For Olson, the fit seemed perfect.

“I’ve known I wanted to go to university since Grade 2,” she said after happily signing her contract at Maple Ridge Secondary School, “I decided on Trinity last summer because it had everything I was looking for.

“Every single time I went to go look at the school everything kept on clicking and all the boxes checked off. I love all the people there and the energy I got when I was there, so I thought this seems like the right university for me.”

TWU will get an exciting runner with some impressive accomplishments on her record.

READ MORE: Ramblers sending large squad to Valleys

Olson was part of the 2017 MRSS 4×100 metre relay team that won the provincials in record time and last season she finished third at provincials in the 100 metre, breaking the school record in the process.

For a Grade 11 runner, that was extremely impressive, garnering her the attention of many schools.

While the Ramblers will miss her next year, Shane Weibe, the head of track and field and cross country at TWU is lucky to have her as part of the team.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John

Just Posted

Maple Ridge sprinter earns track scholarship to TWU

Alina Olson broke the MRSS record in the 100 m dash last season

Being Young: A strange little concept called hope

One generation consistently cries out to the others, ‘you have it easier than me.’

MRSS cheer team to compete against world’s best

The squad will represent Canada at the 2020 World School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando

Going Green: House, I’m looking at you

‘Change the place you live by changing how you get around.’

UPDATED: Two seeking Liberal nod in Ridge, Mission

No dates yet for candidate selection process

Leadership race or no, Tories will hold Liberal government to account: Scheer

Andrew Scheer said his caucus needs to stay sharp

People knowingly take fentanyl so make policy changes to reduce harm: B.C. study

Dr. Jane Buxton, an epidemiologist at the centre, says drug users need more resources,

‘My heart is going to bleed’: Bodies brought back to Canada following Iran plane crash

Remains of Sahar Haghjoo, 37, and her eight-year-old daughter, Elsa Jadidi, were identified last weekend

UBC grad and sister killed in Iran plane crash had bright futures ahead, close friend says

Asadi-Lari siblings Mohammad Hussein and Zeynab were two of 57 Canadians aboard downed Flight PS752

Surrey tells Uber to cease operations in city, but company ‘respectfully’ declines

Ridesharing company told to stop operating within the city by 9 p.m. Jan. 24

Coronavirus concerns cause cancellation of Langley Lunar New Year celebration

Close to 1,000 were expected to attend the annual Live In Langley event on Saturday

Second earthquake in two days strikes near Agassiz

A 2.6-magnitude recorded Saturday morning

BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast

Meanwhile, real estate agency points to four possible homes for the family

Canada slips in global corruption ranking in aftermath of SNC-Lavalin scandal

The country obtained a score of 77, which places it at the top in the Americas

Most Read