Maple Ridge swim club hosts first meet since 2017

Haney Neptunes finished second in team standings

Elle Law loses her googles in the middle of her 50m freestyle on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Haney Neptunes Aquatic Club hosted their first swim meet since 2017 on the weekend, and lots of the local racers won medals at the event.

The strong individual race results brought the club to a second-place finish in the team standings. The meet was won by the Mission Marlins, and third place went to the Abbotsford Whalers.

The club is rebuilding, after having endured shut-downs for renovations to their home pool at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, and then more closures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. There were about 300 swimmers from eight clubs at the event over Saturday and Sunday.

“After all those years, it’s nice to hear this again – kids excited, and parents cheering,” said club president Lori Schneider.

There were a lot of top three finishes for the Neptunes:

• Boys Div. 2 50m freestyle Larry Cui took first place, and Breslin Nilson second

• Boys Div. 1 50m free Joshua Povazan third.

• Boys Div. 3 50m free Cruz Costa second.

• Girls Div. 5 50m free Gracie Chamberlain first and Airi Cowie third.

• Boys Div. 5 50m free Vincent Costa third

• Boys Div. 6 50m free Josiah Hestermann second

• Boys Div. 7 50m free Mervin Jerodico first.

• Boys Div. 8 50m free Eric Blanco third.

• Boys Div 1 100m IM Joshua Povazan second, Cole Brekke third

• Girls six-and-under 25m free Annabel Povazan second.

• Girls Div 2 100 IM Brooklynn Brekke third.

• Boys Div. 2 100 IM Larry Cui first, Breslin Nilson second

• Girls Div. 5 200 IM Robyn Schneider second

• Boys Div. 3 100 IM Cruz Costa second

• Girls Div. 4 200 IM Jada Hestermann third

• Boys Div. 1 50m butterfly Joshua Povazan third

• Girls six and under 25m butterfly Annabel Povazan third

• Boys six and under 25 m fly Cole Brekke first

• Girls Div. 2 50m fly Brooklynn Brekke first, Rielle Baudais third.

• Boys Div. 2 50m fly Larry Cui first and Breslin Nilsson second.

• Girls Div. 3 50m fly Sofia Maria Povazan third

• Boys Div. 5 100m fly Vicent Costa third.

• Girls Div. 4 50m fly Julia Longmuir third.

• Girls Div. 5 50m fly Gracie Chamberlain first and Robyn Schneider second.

• Girls six and under 25m backstroke Annabel Povazan third

• Boys Div. 6 50m fly Josiah Hestermann third

• Boys Div. 2 50m back Larry Cui firs and Breslin Nilsson third

• Boys Div. 1 50m back Joshua Povazan third

• Girls Div. 3 50m back Sofia Maria Povazan third

• Girls Div. 2 50m back Brooklynne Breeke first

• Boys Div. 3 50m back Cruz Costa second

• Girls Div. 4 100m back Julia Longmuir third

• Girls Div. 5 100m stroke Robyn Schneider first

• Girls Div. 2 50m breaststroke Brooklynn Brekke second

• Boys Div. 2 50m breaststroke Larry Cui first and Breslin Nilsson second

• Boys Div. 1 50m breaststroke Joshua Povazan third

• Girls Div. 3 50m breaststroke Maria Sofia Povazan second, Kinley Murphy third.

• Boys Div. 3 50m breaststroke Cruz Costa first, Noah Leeman third

• Girls Div. 5 100 breaststroke Gracie Chamberlain first

• Boys Div. 5 100m breaststroke Vincent Costa second

• Girls Div. 4 100m breaststroke Jada Hestermann second

• Boys Div. 6 100m breaststroke Josiah Hestermann third

• Boys Div. 1 100m freestyle Joshua Povazan third

• Girls Div. 2 100m freestyle Brooklynn Brekke third

• Boys Div. 2 100m freestyle Larry Cui, Breslin Nilsson and Anthony Maliway took top three spots.

• Girls Div. 4 100m freestyle Julia Longmuir third

• Girls Div. 3 100m freestyle Maria Sofia Povazan third

• Boys Div. 3 100m freestyle Cruz Costa second

• Girls Div. 5 100m freestyle Gracie Chamberlain first, Robyn Schneider third

• Boys Div. 5 100m freestyle Vincent Costa third